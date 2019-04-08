Former Nuts magazine editor-at-large Pete Cashmore dies aged 45

Tributes have been paid to former Nuts magazine editor-at-large and freelance journalist Pete Cashmore after his death last week aged 45.

Cashmore’s work featured in several titles over his career, including The Guardian, NME and Midlands regional paper Express and Star.

He regularly wrote about music and also took part in the UK battle rap scene (pictured), which he wrote about for the Guardian.

Cashmore had previously written about his depression for the paper and credited battle rap with helping him deal with the condition. In one 2012 contest he helped raise money for Depression Alliance.

Several former colleagues and journalists posted tributes to Cashmore on social media last week.

Empire editor-in-chief Terri White tweeted: “I’m at a bit of a loss but Pete Cashmore was one of the funniest, smartest people and most beautiful writers any of us knew.”

Journalist and author Caroline Millington said he was a “fantastic journalist, witty writer and campaigned for mental health awareness long before many others did”.

The battle rapper Skrribbz said he was “honoured” to know Cashmore adding that the battle rap scene would “forever be in your debt”.

Speaking to The Guardian, arts editor Alex Needham said of Cashmore: “His quick-wittedness was employed below the line as well as above, and even more spectacular when he frequently performed live on the UK’s rap battle scene, a tight-knit community that has expressed great sadness at his death.”

If you suffer from depression, you can contact the Samaritans helpline free in the UK on 116 123.

Picture: Youtube/Don’t Flop