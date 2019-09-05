Former Ladbible and Buzzfeed PR chief moves to Downing Street

A former Ladbible and Buzzfeed PR chief has become the new head of digital communications at Downing Street under Boris Johnson.

Peter Heneghan spent two years as Ladbible’s head of communications until he moved to Number 10 and the Cabinet Office last month.

Prior to his time at the viral news outfit, Heneghan was head of communications for the UK and Europe at Buzzfeed, a publicity manager at Channel 4, and a BBC News publicist, according to his Linkedin profile.

Heneghan has now joined former Mirror reporter Lee Cain in Downing Street.

Cain, who once mocked Tories while wearing the left-leaning tabloid’s notorious Mirror Chicken costume during the 2010 general election campaign, is Johnson’s director of communications.

Two former Guido Fawkes journalists – Ross Kempsell and Hugh Bennett – have become special advisers under Johnson’s Government.

Kempsell, most recently political editor for Talkradio, is now a special adviser focused on reform of Whitehall and the public sector, while Guido news editor Bennett is working for Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Picture: MKTG/Youtube