All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
July 19, 2019

Former Labour adviser Ayesha Hazarika joins Evening Standard as Londoner diary editor

By James Walker Twitter
Ayesha Hazarika

A former Labour Party special adviser has been appointed as the new editor of the Evening Standard’s daily diary section The Londoner.

Ayesha Hazarika worked for former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, ex-Labour Party leader Ed Miliband and the Labour MP Harriet Harman during her time in Westminster.

The political commentator and broadcaster, who regularly appears on newspaper round-ups and current affairs programmes, received an MBE for services to politics in 2016.

Hazarika, who already writes a column for the free newspaper, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the great team at the Evening Standard.

“I’ve always loved the paper ever since moving here from Glasgow more than 20 years ago, so it’s a huge privilege to be editing The Londoner.”

Hazarika will start her new job at the end of this month as current editor Charlotte Edwardes steps down after more than a year in the post.

Edwardes will continue at the paper as a senior feature writer and columnist.

Evening Standard editor George Osborne said: “Ayesha is one of the brightest new stars of British journalism. She is already a brilliant columnist for the Standard – and she will now be a formidable editor of our diary pages.

“She builds on the great work of Charlotte Edwardes, who will now be able to focus full-time on the interviews and columns that have rightly won her awards.

“If you want to know what’s really going on then it’s simple: you have to read the Londoner.”

Picture: BBC

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Faisal Islam bids farewell to Sky News after five years as political editor Faisal Islam bids farewell to Sky News after five years as political editor
  2. BBC This Week presenter Andrew Neil marks 'end of an error' in final episode after 16 years BBC This Week presenter Andrew Neil marks 'end of an error' in final episode after 16 years
  3. National newsbrand ABCs: Tabloids worst hit as circulations fall year-on-year National newsbrand ABCs: Tabloids worst hit as circulations fall year-on-year
  4. 'Numbers man' Faisal Islam leaves Sky News political editor job to take on role as BBC economics editor 'Numbers man' Faisal Islam leaves Sky News political editor job to take on role as BBC economics editor
  5. Brides magazine prints its last after US buyout with some staff redundancies falling Brides magazine prints its last after US buyout with some staff redundancies falling

Latest Jobs

News diary 22-28 July: New UK Prime Minister enters Downing Street and Mueller testifies before House committees