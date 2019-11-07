Former Knutsford Guardian editor of 25 years Ken Wilson dies aged 85

A Cheshire journalist who edited a weekly newspaper for 25 years has died aged 85.

Former Knutsford Guardian editor Ken Wilson passed away in hospital following a short illness.

Wilson started his career as a trainee reporter in the sports department of the Warrington Guardian after leaving school.

One of his early career highlights was covering the Isle of Man TT races when he was just 17.

After two years’ National Service in the RAF, he returned to the Guardian and two years later became chief reporter at the Newton-le-Willows and Golborne News.

Twelve years later he was appointed editor of the Knutsford Guardian, a position he held until he retired in 1994.

Sue Briggs, one of Wilson’s former junior reporters who succeeded him as editor, said: “He was an incredible man, a true gentleman and the best boss you could wish for.”

Wilson was always proud of the number of young journalists he trained who went on to hold prominent positions in the media.

After he retired, he and his wife Jane went to live in North Wales before moving to Devon in 2009.

He leaves his wife, son Mark, daughter Julie and twin grandsons.