Former ITV News executive to take leading role at dedicated Kent TV channel

A former ITV News executive is set to join Kent’s first dedicated TV channel to “lead the channel as it continues to grow”.

Robin Britton, a former head of ITV News in the south of England, is set to join KMTV as channel director on Wednesday.

KMTV, which launched in July last year, is run by KM Media Group, which publishes a number of local titles including the Kent Messenger, in partnership with the University of Kent.

Britton began his career in news reporting in 1984, when he worked for TVS, the south and south east’s ITV channel before Meridian took over in 1993.

After working as a trainee journalist, news editor and programme editor, Britton joined ITV Meridian and in 2011 became head of news in charge of all three ITV Meridian regions.

Britton said: “KMTV is part of one of the most joined-up news organisations in the UK.

“KMTV journalists work alongside colleagues from KMFM, Kent Online and the KM Group’s extensive stable of newspapers.

“This, combined with the access we have to the expertise on so many subject areas at the University of Kent, means it’s a formidable newsgathering operation.”

KMTV broadcasts news, sport and entertainment from across Kent around the clock, and is based in a studio at the University of Kent’s Centre of Journalism.

The channel’s flagship show is Kent Tonight, an hour-long news programme which broadcasts every weekday.

Professor Tim Luckhurst, head of the Centre for Journalism and director of KMTV, said: “Everyone at KMTV is delighted that Robin has agreed to lead the channel as it continues to grow and serve the community in its post launch phase.

“In addition to his editorial and commercial experience, Robin is a Kent graduate who met his wife at the university and served as president of Kent Union.”

