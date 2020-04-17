All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
April 17, 2020

Former Evening Standard production editor Brian Hood dies of coronavirus aged 67

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Former Evening Standard production editor Brian Hood has died of coronavirus aged 67.

Hood had been admitted to hospital for cancer treatment where he caught the virus and “was gone in a matter of hours”, his wife Alison told the Standard.

She paid tribute to him as an “amazing husband, wonderful father and loyal friend” following his death in Ashford, Kent, on Wednesday. href="https://meed.com/

Hood spent 25 years at the Standard, working as a sub-editor and later as a production editor on the business pages before retiring in 2018.

He began his journalism career on the Clitheroe Advertiser and Blackpool Gazette and went on to work for the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong and the Wall Street journal, as well as freelancing.

“Brian was loved and respected by everyone who met him. I can’t think of a single person who would disagree with that statement,” said Alison.

Evening Standard City editor Jim Armitage said Hood was a “wonderful man who put up with a lot of mayhem from a chaotic business editor with calm, good grace”.

Hood leaves behind his wife and two sons.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Former Evening Standard production editor Brian Hood dies of coronavirus aged 67”

  1. S­t­a­y. a­t h­o­m­e s­a­f­e a­v­o­i­d. suffering from corona virus but not sit idol. Work online and make full use of this hostage period and get weekly from.>>>>www.mywork5.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seventeen + thirteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. More than 2,000 newspaper jobs hit as hundreds of publications across UK face Covid-19 cuts
  2. National newspaper ABCs: Print sales hold during coronavirus outbreak before UK lockdown
  3. Guardian group takes action to protect business in face of £20m half-year revenue shortfall
  4. Global news industry should celebrate after Google compelled to negotiate with publishers in France
  5. NUJ 'could go bust in two years' or seek merger unless subscription fee hike approved

Latest Jobs

Coronavirus: News UK asks staff to take unpaid leave + FT warns of multi-million revenue gap