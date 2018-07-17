All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 17, 2018

Former BBC China editor Carrie Gracie says battle for equal pay was 'worse than breast cancer'

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

Former BBC China editor Carrie Gracie has described her fight for equal pay as “worse than breast cancer” as she said she believes she will never be given a major presenting job at the corporation again.

The journalist resigned from her role in January in protest at inequalities at the BBC, accusing the corporation of having a “secretive and illegal pay culture”.

Last month the broadcaster apologised for underpaying Gracie and reached an agreement over her back pay. She will donate the funds to gender equality charity The Fawcett Society.

Speaking to the New Yorker magazine, Gracie, who was treated for cancer in 2011, said her battle for equality was “definitely worse than breast cancer”.

She added: “The stress comes from all the judgment calls along the way.”

Gracie also said she accepted that standing up for herself would have an impact on her future career.

“I will not ever get a big flagship programme now,” she said. “You can’t be seen to be rewarded for the trouble you’ve caused.”

Earlier this year Gracie, who is still employed by the BBC, told MPs that the corporation treated women who spoke out about pay disparity as “the enemy”.

Since then, dozens of the BBC’s staff have been sharing their salaries on secure spreadsheets to ensure colleagues are not underpaid.

Lucy Bailey, a producer on Newshour, told the New Yorker that the process was helping to “empower” staff.

After the BBC and Gracie resolved their differences, director-general Tony Hall said: “I am pleased that we’ve been able to move past our differences and work through things together – we can now look to the future.”

Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Alex Salmond Show on RT 'misled' viewers with 'invented' tweets from people known to the show, Ofcom rules Alex Salmond Show on RT 'misled' viewers with 'invented' tweets from people known to the show, Ofcom rules
  2. Finnish daily puts up 300 billboard posters along Trump and Putin route to Helsinki summit to remind them of ‘importance of free press’ Finnish daily puts up 300 billboard posters along Trump and Putin route to Helsinki summit to remind them of ‘importance of free press’
  3. Piers Morgan defends against criticism his second interview with Trump was 'cosy chat' Piers Morgan defends against criticism his second interview with Trump was 'cosy chat'
  4. 'We’re more powerful together than alone' says Buzzfeed reporter of UK scheme pairing 100 new women journalists with mentors 'We’re more powerful together than alone' says Buzzfeed reporter of UK scheme pairing 100 new women journalists with mentors
  5. News consumers are pursuing 'quantity over depth' as they are 'overwhelmed' by 24-hour news cycle, Ofcom research shows News consumers are pursuing 'quantity over depth' as they are 'overwhelmed' by 24-hour news cycle, Ofcom research shows

Latest Jobs

BBC defends claim it has barely covered Brexit 'scandals' in act of 'journalistic cowardice' saying it 'does not shy away from hard-hitting journalism'
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media

Official Entry Deadline 30 June

Enter Now!

CLOSE