Football picture agency Pro Sports Images offers staffer-style service

Pro Sports Images is expanding its agency coverage options for the 2020/21 season to offer publishers across the UK complete and bespoke picture coverage of football and other sports.

The agency is able to provide coverage of all tiers of English and Scottish football with payment options per game, per image or on subscription.

It has more than 50 photographers on the books and is run by Paul Hazlewood who has just been joined on the management team by Nigel Keene.

Pro Sports Images can provide complete coverage of an entire club and help with coverage of away and overseas fixtures where publications may find the travel costs prohibitive.

The agency covers the full range of sporting events from rugby and cricket to tennis and snooker. Its photographers are seasoned professionals and it holds a wide range of sport accreditations.

Owner Nigel Keene said: “Reductions in income from Covid-19 restrictions have affected us all so, depending on budgets, it may not be possible for publishers to send staff photographers to all of the games they would like to cover over the coming football season.

“We can fill that gap, at a competitive game rate where attendance would be via a publishers’ own accreditation application, or via a direct-to-newsdesk picture rate where we have made our own accreditation application.

“Due to our extensive network coverage, there would be no hidden costs such as travel and subsistence. This would also extend to International matches where we have an allocation that allows us to offer coverage at a game rate-only, ie. no travel cost. We can offer this as a result of not utilising all our budget for overseas travel during this season’s European and Euro 2020 matches.”

Pro Sports images can provide images direct to the picture desk from pitchside and is also ready to respond to any breaking stories which require coverage.

Keene added: “We are also able to provide coverage of sporting personality portrait shoots if publishers are unable to send staff photographers to a specific training ground and have lined up shoots alongside interviews for player features. Again, due to the widespread locations of our team, it is very unlikely that travel expenses will be required in addition to the photoshoot rate.

“Our photographers can also work either using their own creativity, or to a specific brief.”

