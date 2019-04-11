All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
April 11, 2019

Fleet Street cover-up: Daily Star cans topless page three models

By James Walker Twitter
Daily Star page three

The Daily Star has covered up its topless models on page three after “reader feedback” spurred it to make the change last week.

Daily Star editor Jonathan Clark claimed that the new page three was being “trialled” by the paper.

Reach, the publisher of the Star, said the change started on 2 April, but did not say how long it would continue.

The last Daily Star topless page-three model appeared in its 1 April edition.

In a statement, editor Jonathan Clark said: “The Daily Star is always looking to try new things and improve.

“In that spirit, we’ve listened to reader feedback and are currently trialling a covered-up version of page three.”

A source told Mail Online that topless models were “phased out in certain regions over several weeks” before last Tuesday.

Models still appear on page three, but they are now covered, judging by recent back editions.

Glamour model Lana Parker tweeted about the changes in February, saying: “The Daily Star are considering removing topless images from page three.

“They are test running this in certain areas first. Those that want to continue seeing glamour models topless on page three should contact the Daily Star with ‘keep the topless…’ or similar in their own words.”

The Daily Star’s move to take topless models off page three comes after The Sun appeared to scrap topless photos in January 2015, only to bring one back days after media reporters spotted the shift.

It has since put a stop to topless models regularly appearing on page three.

Its decision followed pressure from the No More Page 3 campaign, which pushed for an end to half-naked snaps appearing in the paper.

Picture: Daily Star

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Express journalist found dead at home was 'kind-hearted' and 'caring' says partner Express journalist found dead at home was 'kind-hearted' and 'caring' says partner
  2. 'Numbers man' Faisal Islam leaves Sky News political editor job to take on role as BBC economics editor 'Numbers man' Faisal Islam leaves Sky News political editor job to take on role as BBC economics editor
  3. Channel 4 News political correspondent Michael Crick announces sudden departure Channel 4 News political correspondent Michael Crick announces sudden departure
  4. Schools Week 'barred' from teacher's union conference after stories on 'internal strife' Schools Week 'barred' from teacher's union conference after stories on 'internal strife'
  5. News anchor Huw Edwards now BBC's highest-paid journalist after big beast pay cuts but BBC Women say still 'far to go' on pay equality + full list of salaries News anchor Huw Edwards now BBC's highest-paid journalist after big beast pay cuts but BBC Women say still 'far to go' on pay equality + full list of salaries

Latest Jobs