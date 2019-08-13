First female editor of Dundee's Courier to retire after 30 years with publisher

The first female editor of The Courier in Dundee is retiring after more than 30 years with publisher DC Thomson.

Catriona MacInnes became acting editor at The Courier in the summer of 2017 and took up the role officially at the end of last year. She is the only female daily editor in Scotland.

DC Thomson said today she will leave the newspaper in the autumn, with her replacement set to be announced in due course.

“It’s been my intention to retire for the last couple of years, but I’ve been encouraged to stay and accept new challenges and roles,” MacInnes said.

“I’m incredibly proud to have held the editorship of such a great newspaper.

“I have had the pleasure of working with a great newsroom and I’ll miss the people who surround me; it has been a privilege to have had the opportunity to work alongside them over the years.”

MacInnes started her career with monthly women’s title Annabel where she worked her way up to assistant editor and then editor.

She then spent time working in teenage magazines before joining The Courier in 1992 as deputy features editor.

DC Thomson said she has since worked her way up the editorial ladder and has launched The Courier’s Weekend section and co-founded the publisher’s free luxury lifestyle magazine Living.

Richard Neville, head of newspapers at DC Thomson, said: “Catriona has done a fantastic job as editor, bringing new life and a fresh perspective to the role over the last two years.

“It is with very mixed emotions that I see her leave. I have twice persuaded Catriona to postpone her retirement, most recently so that she could take up the post of editor of The Courier in the summer of 2017.

“I will be very sorry to see her go, as will the team, but I wish her all the best as she embarks on this new stage in her life.”

Picture: Kenny Smith Photography/ DC Thomson