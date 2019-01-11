All Sections

January 11, 2019

Fiona Bruce praised for 'impressive' Question Time debut

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Fiona Bruce has been praised for an “impressive debut” on the BBC’s flagship political programme Question Time, with critics describing her as “cool, informed, and in command”.

Bruce last night became the first female host of Question Time in the programme’s history, replacing David Dimbleby who stepped down after 26 years in the hotseat.

Bruce admitted in an interview with the Telegraph that she was feeling apprehensive about the programme, saying: “I have not felt this nervous in a long time, but I know that if I am nervous that isn’t helpful.

“If people think you are nervous then that isn’t a comfortable watch.”

But critics praised her “calmness and clarity” as she moderated a panel comprising deputy Conservative chairman James Cleverley, Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry, deputy Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson, Times columnist Melanie Phillips and comedian Nish Kumar in Islington.

Brexit dominated Bruce’s first episode, which also featured a lively discussion of knife crime in the capital.

She had promised to show more of her “opinionated, feisty, argumentative” side than she does on Antiques Roadshow or presenting BBC News.

In last night’s programme, she memorably pressed Cleverly on the Government’s plan B if its Brexit deal is not passed, asking: “Does anybody have any idea what plan B is? Literally anybody?”

After deeming he had not answered the question, Bruce added: “I just asked you ‘what is your plan?’ You said ‘I’m going to tell you what plan B is’ but I don’t know”, she said, turning to the audience, “have I missed it?”

Writing in the Guardian, Mark Lawson described Bruce as a “fresh face in a tired format”.

“The new presenter felt fresh and effective, but the BBC should have taken advantage of the succession to shake up the structure as well, and Bruce can only truly be judged when she has some non-Brexit subject matter,” he said.

The Telegraph gave the programme four stars out of five as TV writer Michael Hogan said Bruce “brought calmness, clarity and even some dry wit to her impressive debut”.

He wrote: “…this was a highly promising inaugural episode. Authoritative when she needed to be, sceptical of flim-flam, with a twinkle in her eye.

“At a time when political discourse is becoming hysterical and rather rabid, Bruce could be the beacon of reason that the programme needs.”

And in The Herald in Scotland, senior politics and features writer Alison Rowat described Bruce as “cool, informed, and in command” and “the Daily Mail where her predecessors had been the Telegraph”, although she added that the presenter has “yet to settle on a QT tone of her own”.

However Daily Mail columnist Jim Shelley was more critical, saying Bruce had “gamely tried” but “always looked like someone playing the part of a Question Time presenter – not the real thing”.

On social media, the tone was largely positive from many journalists and experienced TV presenters like Jonathan Ross and Dermot O’Leary. Below are some of the reactions shared on Twitter:

However one criticism was that Bruce spoke too quietly at times, with some Twitter users accusing her of whispering or mumbling.

Picture: BBC

