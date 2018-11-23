Fiona Bruce 'in talks' to become new Question Time host

BBC newsreader and Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce is reportedly in talks to become the new host of Question Time.

Bruce could become the first full-time female presenter of the current affairs panel show early next year if negotiations are successful.

Current host David Dimbleby announced in June that he would be leaving the role in December after 25 years in the presenter’s chair.

Names tipped among his possible successors included Kirsty Wark, Emily Maitlis, Victoria Derbyshire, Nick Robinson, Jeremy Paxman, John Humphrys and Huw Edwards.

The Guardian reported that Bruce has been offered the job after an impressive series of behind closed door auditions.

BBC News media editor Amol Rajan said negotiations between Bruce and the BBC are ongoing and that senior figures at the BBC were known to have wanted an established figure who had experience on BBC One.

A formal announcement could be made in the coming days, the Guardian said.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We are not commenting on speculation.”

On Twitter, BBC and Channel 5 presenter Jeremy Vine said the hire would be an “inspired choice if so” while Sky’s Adam Boulton congratulated Bruce, describing her as the “civilised choice”.

Picture: Shutterstock