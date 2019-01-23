Financial Times appoints Priscilla Balfour to new global diversity and inclusion role

The Financial Times has appointed ITN’s outgoing head of diversity and inclusion to its newly created role of global diversity chief.

Priscilla Baffour, who has also worked as a Channel 4 industry talent specialist and Media Trust’s youth outreach and projects manager, will start work as the FT’s global head of diversity and inclusion in March.

The FT said Baffour “pioneered” work around the gender and BAME pay gaps at ITN – which posted lower mean and median hourly gender pay gaps than the Financial Times last year – and managed the broadcaster’s diversity and inclusion strategy.

Baffour said she was “looking forward to leading on a vital part of the company’s strategy”, adding: “It will be an honour to work with such an ambitious team who have already made such great progress in this space.”

The FT’s global human resources director Sarah Hopkins added: “We’re pleased that Priscilla is joining us as global head of diversity and inclusion.

“Her excellent networks and her experience in media and the newsroom really sets her apart and will help boost our efforts to attract and retain the best global talent.”

The FT said Baffour would oversee the business newspaper’s efforts to close its gender pay gap and “nature a diverse workforce”.

Baffour was in the top eight of the 2018 Investing in Ethnicity Awards’ BAME workplace heroes category and steered 4talent to win the Deputy Prime Minister’s social mobility excellent award in her second year at Channel 4.

The new FT diversity boss also a member of the Creative Diversity Network and sits on the board of the network Inclusive Companies and BAME talent recruiter Hyden Talent.

Picture: Financial Times