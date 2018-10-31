Facebook made $13.7bn (£10.6bn) in revenues over the three months to the end of September 2018, up by a third on the same period last year, new quarterly financial figures show.

Advertising made up 98 per cent of the US social media giant’s turnover at $13.5bn, also up a third year-on-year. Of this, mobile ad revenue makes up 92 per cent, up from 88 per cent for the quarter last year.

Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said: “Our community and business continue to grow quickly, and now more than 2bn people use at least one of our services every day.

“We’re building the best services for private messaging and stories, and there are huge opportunities ahead in video and commerce as well.”

The number of daily active users on the platform has grown by 9 per cent year-on-year to 1.49bn (average for September), Facebook has said.

It is estimated that more than 2.6bn people now use Facebook as well as its other social networks: Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire