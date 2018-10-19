Facebook has apologised for removing a video criticising colonial explorer Christopher Columbus, presented by Guardian columnist George Monbiot.

In a message sent to the left-wing online broadcaster Double Down News, Facebook accepted it had made a mistake in removing the video and made it visible again on its social network.

Following the error, Double Down News has called for Facebook to install a “transparent appeals system as soon as possible”.

The social media giant originally removed it for a “violation of community standards”, but gave no specific reasons for the takedown.

In its apology to Double Down News, Facebook said: “It looks like we made a mistake and removed something you posted on Facebook that didn’t go against our community standards.

“We want to apologise and let you know that we’ve restored your content and removed any blocks on your account related to this incorrect action.”

The video, which contains images of graphic violence and death from archive footage and the film 1492, has almost 900,000 Facebook views.

Double Down News claims it had also reached around 3m users when it was taken down.

In a statement on the video’s reinstatement, a spokesperson for the website said: “Facebook admitted they made a mistake and apologised. We are grateful for their apology.

“Not every Facebook page will have a high profile journalist, influential followers or a highly engaged community to amplify mistakes in order for them to be rectified.

“We fully appreciate the need to monitor and delete fake news and inappropriate content, especially in times such as these.

“Therefore, we suggest Facebook install a transparent appeals system as soon as possible. One that grants publishers, journalists and community pages of any spectrum a fair right to appeal.”

In a tweet, Monbiot wrote: “As Double Down News points out, this is likely only to have happened because I have a high profile.

“What about all those sites Facebook is censoring that don’t have a big voice beyond the platform?”

According to Facebook’s community standards, graphic content is allowed on the platform if it does not glorify violence and raises awareness about issues.

Warning labels are typically added to graphic videos that it cannot justify deleting.

Picture: Double Down News