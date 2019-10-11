All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
October 11, 2019

Extinction Rebellion climate protestors blockade BBC Broadcasting House

By PA Mediapoint and Press Gazette Twitter

Extinction Rebellion activists have blockaded the BBC’s central London headquarters, where the main BBC News studio is based, accusing the corporation of being silent about climate change.

Banners carried by protesters called for the BBC – and the wider media – to “tell the truth” about the climate crisis. The group has called for the UK to go carbon neutral by 2025 and establish a citizen’s assembly.

BBC staff reported being unable to get in to Broadcasting House this morning as dozens of protesters camped outside the main entrance.

Financial journalist Paul Lewis reported being barred from entering the building near Oxford Circus Tube station, tweeting: “No one in no one out. Locked down.”

Radio 5 Live presenter Nihal Arthanayake said one of the protestors had “glued herself to the revolving door” at the entrance to the building. The area can be seen in the background of The One Show.

A statute of George Orwell outside Broadcasting House has been adorned with a blue Extinction Rebellion-branded flag.

The demonstration is the latest in a week of planned protests which has already seen more than 1,000 people arrested since Monday.

In a video posted on the official Extinction Rebellion UK Twitter feed, a man can be heard describing protesters outside the BBC as “courageous rebels” who are “sitting in and holding the BBC responsible for their silence, because BBC your silence is killing us”.

BBC News has given coverage to the group’s protests in Westminster over the previous few days.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC already covers many climate change and environmental issues across its output.

“Programmes like Blue Planet II and Climate Change: The Facts have had a huge impact on the public debate both in this country and around the world.

“We know how important these issues are to audiences and will continue to focus on them across both news and non-news programmes, whilst internally doing all we can to lead the way in promoting sustainability in the media industry.”

On Thursday, demonstrations focused on London City Airport, where protesters attempted a “Hong Kong-style occupation” of the terminal building, with hundreds blocking the main entrance.

One demonstrator, former Paralympic cyclist James Brown, climbed on top of a British Airways jet, prompting criticism from Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, who described the act as “reckless, stupid and dangerous”.

Picture: Caspar Hughes/Twitter/PA Wire

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Media experts dub British journalists 'useful idiots' who are 'being played' on Brexit Media experts dub British journalists 'useful idiots' who are 'being played' on Brexit
  2. Sun faces claim it published 'false' news as part of Coleen Rooney plot to find source of leaks Sun faces claim it published 'false' news as part of Coleen Rooney plot to find source of leaks
  3. Sky News announces new morning slate as Kay Burley moves to breakfast show Sky News announces new morning slate as Kay Burley moves to breakfast show
  4. Brexitcast host Chris Mason succeeds Jonathan Dimbleby at Radio 4's Any Questions? Brexitcast host Chris Mason succeeds Jonathan Dimbleby at Radio 4's Any Questions?
  5. John Sweeney leaves BBC after 17 years with parting shot at Tommy Robinson John Sweeney leaves BBC after 17 years with parting shot at Tommy Robinson

Latest Jobs

James Murdoch buys minority stake in Vice Media, reports say