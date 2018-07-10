All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 10, 2018

Ex Times reporter Bel Trew joins Independent as new Middle East correspondent with move to Jerusalem

By Jessica Brown Twitter

Former Times journalist Bel Trew has been appointed as The Independent’s new Middle East and North Africa correspondent, to be based in Jerusalem and report across the region.

Trew was Middle East and North Africa reporter for The Times since the 2011 Arab Spring, covering conflicts from Libya to Syria.

She had been based in Cairo, Egypt but was forced to flee after seven years when she was arrested over an interview and threatened with military trial if she did not leave the country, she said in a tweet in March.

Independent editor Christian Broughton said: “Anyone who knows Bel’s reporting from Cairo – and who has read the dispatches and watched the video – will immediately understand why we are so excited that she is joining our already distinguished team.

“The Middle East and, in particular, the conflicts in Iraq have played a formative role in the evolution of The Independent and in the deeply engaged relationship we have with our readers

“Now there are new stories to be told, and shifting dynamics that continue to be of huge interest to an increasingly international readership.”

Trew’s appointment comes as Broughton has worked to rebuild the Independent’s international team since the title turned digital-only in 2016, describing it as a “dream project”.

He added: “Trew joins an already brilliant team of reporters working in the region with Robert Fisk and Bethan McKernan in Beirut, plus Patrick Cockburn and Kim Sengupta.”

Recent newsroom additions at the Independent include Adam Withnall, who moved to Delhi in May as Asia Editor, and Oliver Carroll, who has recently joined as Moscow Correspondent.

Jon Stone is also the website’s Europe Correspondent, covering developments from Brussels.

There are now a dozen editorial roles in the US providing news from New York, Washington and San Francisco. The title has said its US readership is roughly equal in size to that of the UK.

Broughton said that since the Independent’s first issue in 1986 the title had “distinguished itself in hard-hitting and humanitarian reporting from the most challenging locations”. It opposed the Iraq War, which a spokesperson said had been a “defining point” in the title’s history.

Trew has worked for The Times and The Sunday Times, BBC TV & Radio, France 24, The Daily Beast, Foreign Policy, New Statesman, Huffington Post, RTE and Tatler, among others.

She was a finalist in the One World Media awards in 2017 following her investigations into the charity refugee rescue boats in the Mediterranean, the battle against Isis in Libya and Egypt’s infamous prisons.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Andrew Neil is MPs' favourite political journalist as Guido Fawkes, Evening Standard and Times among most read by those in power, poll finds Andrew Neil is MPs' favourite political journalist as Guido Fawkes, Evening Standard and Times among most read by those in power, poll finds
  2. Buzzfeed UK 'stands by' report about sacking of Times journalist Peter Yeung despite misquote claim Buzzfeed UK 'stands by' report about sacking of Times journalist Peter Yeung despite misquote claim
  3. The Sun tells BBC not to tweet its front pages night before they hit newsstands in bid to 'drive traffic' through own channels The Sun tells BBC not to tweet its front pages night before they hit newsstands in bid to 'drive traffic' through own channels
  4. BBC among news outlets adopting new Instagram TV platform in bid to reach younger audiences on demand BBC among news outlets adopting new Instagram TV platform in bid to reach younger audiences on demand
  5. Times and Sunday Times hit 500,000 subscribers as digital outnumbers print for first time Times and Sunday Times hit 500,000 subscribers as digital outnumbers print for first time

Latest Jobs

Vogue International launches hunt for new editor-in-chief for London editorial hub ahead of magazine expansion
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media

Official Entry Deadline 30 June

Enter Now!

CLOSE