Ex-Shortlist editor Joe Mackertich takes helm at Time Out London

Former Shortlist editor Joe Mackertich has taken the helm at Time Out London, pledging to “forge a true and lasting bond” with its readers.

Mackertich edited free men’s magazine Shortlist for two-and-a-half years until its closure in December 2018.

In his first editor’s letter in Time Out, which hit the streets yesterday, Mackertich wrote: “This is a gorgeous, iconic publication and I can’t wait to see the places we can take it.”

He said editing the free weekly title would be an “immense privilege” as he has always considered London his home, having been born there and later gone to university in the city.

He went on: “My wish is to forge a true and lasting bond with you, the reader.

“Whether you’re here for a week or, like me, a lifetime, I hope to help you make sense of this stunning and stressful city. I hope to help you love London like I love London.”

He added on Twitter last night: “What a job, what an honour. Time to make some sweet, sweet music.”

Caroline McGinn, Time Out’s global editor-in-chief, said in a statement: “As a lifetime Londoner, Joe brings an intrinsic knowledge and love for the city which Time Out was born in, back in 1968.”

Before taking up the editor’s role at Shortlist in July 2016, Mackertich edited Shortlist Media’s daily email lifestyle newsletter Mr Hyde, which also closed down at the same time as the magazine.

He previously worked as deputy editor and features editor at FHM.

Time Out London’s last permanent editor, Gail Tolley, left the magazine to go freelance in March last year.

Since then the title has been overseen by journalists including interim editor Mike Williams, who left in August to edit BFI-owned film magazine Sight and Sound.

Time Out has also appointed Jordan Waller as head of digital content to run the global brand’s “overall strategy and implementation” online.

Waller joined from his role as editor of The Independent’s Indy 100 brand. He previously worked with Mackertich at Shortlist as deputy editor.

McGinn said: “As a brilliant and experienced digital lead, Jordan will help Time Out’s 327 cities capitalise on their growing digital audience, trusted expertise and phenomenal local talent.”

Picture: Time Out Group