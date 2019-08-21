Ex-Independent staffer Paul Lashmar named new head of journalism at City University

City University has appointed ex-Observer and Independent staffer Dr Paul Lashmar as its new head of journalism, replacing Prof Suzanne Franks.

Lashmar (pictured), an investigative journalist and research academic, joined the London university in 2017 as deputy head of its department of journalism.

During his career Lashmar covered the “war on terror” for the Independent on Sunday for six years from 2001.

He was a founder of the Bureau for Investigative Journalism and has worked as an adviser to the Centre for Investigative Journalism.

The journalist has also produced TV programmes for BBC’s Timewatch, Channel 4’s Dispatches series and briefly reported for Newsnight.

Prof Chris Greer, dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences at City, said: “Paul Lashmar brings to the role considerable leadership experience and an impressive profile that cuts across both research and education.

“I am very much look forward to working with him to continue the department’s upward trajectory.”

Greer also thanked Franks for her three years as head of journalism at City, adding: “Suzanne has worked efficiently and effectively with an outstanding group of journalism colleagues and is leaving the department in good shape.”

Picture: Robin Mills