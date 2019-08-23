Ex-Dundee Courier political editor 'coming home' to edit daily title

Former Dundee Courier political editor David Clegg has been appointed editor of the daily newspaper, replacing Catriona MacInnes who is retiring.

Clegg will take up the position at the the DC Thomson Media-owned paper in October, having left in 2012. He is currently assistant editor at rival Scottish newspaper the Daily Record.

Richard Neville, head of newspapers at DC Thomson Media, described Clegg as “one of the stars of Scottish journalism”.

Clegg was named Journalist of the Year at the Scottish Press Awards in April this year and has won Political Journalist of the Year at the event four times.

He said: “I am delighted to be ‘coming home’ to DC Thomson Media at such an exciting time for business and the wider Courier Country.

“I cannot wait to get back to work with the talented team at The Courier and play my part in telling the region’s fantastic story.”

The Courier has a daily average circulation of 35,544 according to ABC figures for the first half of the year.

Courier editor Catriona MacInnes said: “I’m delighted to be passing the baton to an esteemed former colleague.

“David has a great knowledge of the paper and its readers, and I’m confident he will be a great leader of a great team.”

Picture: DC Thomson Media