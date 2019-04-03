Ex-Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre joins PA Group board

PA Group, the parent company of Press Association news agency, has appointed former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre to its board of directors.

Dacre has joined as a non-executive director alongside new PA Group chief financial officer James Goode, who replaces Ed Ethelston and will be an executive director on the board.

Dacre stepped down as Daily Mail editor last year having spent 26 years in the role. He is currently chairman and editor-in-chief of Mail titles publisher Associated Newspapers.

He replaces DMG Media chief executive Kevin Beatty, who stepped down from the PA Group board last year. DMG Media is a division of Daily Mail and General Trust, which ultimately owns the Mail titles.

In a statement, PA Group chief executive Clive Marshall said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Paul Dacre and James Goode to the board of directors.

“Each brings a unique set of insights which will be invaluable as PA Group continues to diversify its business portfolio – Paul as one of the longest-serving newspaper editors in modern times and James with his background in strategic investments and acquisitions across in a variety of public, private and international organisations.”

Press Gazette has asked PA Group for more details on the scope Dacre will have in his new position.

Daily Mail and General Trust is one of the largest PA Group shareholders alongside rival publishers News UK, which publishes the Times and Sun titles, and Reach, which owns the Mirror, Express and Star titles.

Picture: Murray Sanders/Associated Newspapers