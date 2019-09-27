All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
September 27, 2019

Evening Standard's Charlotte Edwardes moves to Sunday Times

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

The Evening Standard’s former Londoner diary editor has joined the Sunday Times as assistant editor.

Charlotte Edwardes will also start as a columnist for the Sunday paper’s Style magazine this weekend.

Edwardes said: “I am hugely excited to be joining The Sunday Times, with its formidable history of writing and journalism, and particularly thrilled to be a columnist and interviewer for Style, by far my favourite fashion magazine.”

She edited the Standard’s daily Londoner diary column for more than a year until July, when the role was taken on by Ayesha Hazarika, a former Labour Party special adviser.

The Standard said at the time Edwardes would continue at the paper as a senior feature writer and columnist, with editor George Osborne praising her “great work”.

Before editing the diary, Edwardes was the Standard’s chief interviewer. She has previously written for the Times, Tatler and Vogue, and spent ten years as a writer and reporter at the Telegraph.

She was named interviewer of the year at the 2016 and 2017 Press Awards.

Sunday Times editor Martin Ivens said: “I have always admired Charlotte as a brave reporter, insightful interviewer and witty columnist.

“Her considerable range of skills will enhance our award-winning coverage and our array of stars.”

Style editor-in-chief Lorraine Candy added: “Charlotte is a hugely versatile journalist who can range from covering Iraq to interviewing big Hollywood stars.

“In Style, she will cover what every woman is talking about with her friends and female colleagues, in a smart, playful and incisive way. We are delighted to welcome her to the fold.”

Picture: The Sunday Times

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Beautician wins complaint against Mail on Sunday over 'cosmetic cowboy' claims Beautician wins complaint against Mail on Sunday over 'cosmetic cowboy' claims
  2. BBC upholds complaint against Emily Maitlis over 'sneering' Newsnight discussion with Rod Liddle BBC upholds complaint against Emily Maitlis over 'sneering' Newsnight discussion with Rod Liddle
  3. Evening Standard to launch first daily news podcast Evening Standard to launch first daily news podcast
  4. FT closes Whatsapp group sharing free stories as platform clamps down on bulk messaging FT closes Whatsapp group sharing free stories as platform clamps down on bulk messaging
  5. New York Times chief and ex-BBC boss warns of 'crisis threatening to engulf British journalism' New York Times chief and ex-BBC boss warns of 'crisis threatening to engulf British journalism'

Latest Jobs

PM's senior aide Dominic Cummings tells Sky News reporter 'almost all news is bullshit'