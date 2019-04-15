The European Council has adopted the copyright directive that will reinforce journalists’ and publishers’ rights to protect their work online.
In a statement today the council said the new directive, which does not create new copyright laws but updates them for the internet, will “pave the way towards a true digital single market”.
Timeline
- March 26, 2019
European publishers welcome new digital copyright directive passed by EU Parliament
- March 11, 2019
PA, Standard, Independent and Reuters among 200+ organisations urging MEPs to pass new EU copyright law
- February 15, 2019
New EU copyright deal will allow Facebook and Google to share 'very short' news snippets only
The new rules will allow short snippets of news text to be shared by platforms, such as Facebook and Google, without breach of copyright, but also has provisions to protect copyright holders.
Under the directive, journalists must get a share of any copyright-related revenue obtained by their news publisher.
Romanian culture minister Valer Breaz said the European Union had “achieved a balanced text” that will open up opportunities for Europe’s creative sectors, adding that “freedom of expression on internet will be consolidated” for its users.
“This is a milestone for the development of a robust and well-functioning digital single market,” he said.
EU member states, which currently includes the UK, now have two years to create legislation to match.
1 thought on “European Council adopts new copyright directive”
Might want to mention 6 countries voted no with 3 abstentions, 5 nations agreed,
“does not strike the right balance between the protection of right holders and the interests of EU citizens and companies.”
Personally it appears implemented to enrich the few, repress freedom of expression and control the narrative.