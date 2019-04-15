The European Council has adopted the copyright directive that will reinforce journalists’ and publishers’ rights to protect their work online.

In a statement today the council said the new directive, which does not create new copyright laws but updates them for the internet, will “pave the way towards a true digital single market”.

The new rules will allow short snippets of news text to be shared by platforms, such as Facebook and Google, without breach of copyright, but also has provisions to protect copyright holders.

Under the directive, journalists must get a share of any copyright-related revenue obtained by their news publisher.

Romanian culture minister Valer Breaz said the European Union had “achieved a balanced text” that will open up opportunities for Europe’s creative sectors, adding that “freedom of expression on internet will be consolidated” for its users.

“This is a milestone for the development of a robust and well-functioning digital single market,” he said.

EU member states, which currently includes the UK, now have two years to create legislation to match.