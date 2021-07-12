 Euro 2020 newspaper front pages: UK and Italian titles cover the final

July 12, 2021

Getty pic of Southgate consoling Saka dominates UK Euro 2020 final newspaper front pages

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
Euro final newspaper front pages: Telegraph

For newspaper editors it will have been literally a case of “hold the presses” last night as they waited for the nail-biting conclusion of Euro 2020 before putting together their front pages.

As England crashed out in heartbreaking style there would have been minutes to decide how to encapsulate the story of the night.

One picture said more than any headline, and featured on most of the UK national newspaper front pages -used most effectively by the Telegraph which plastered it across every millimetre of its broadsheet front page.

Euro final newspaper front pages: Telegraph
Euro final newspaper front pages: Telegraph

Taken by Laurence Griffiths for agency Getty, the shot encapsulated a 25-year story.

England manager Gareth Southgate was 25 when his penalty attempt was saved leading England to lose in the semi-final of Euro 1996.

Last night he charged 19-year-old Bukayo Saka with taking a penalty for England and it proved to be one of three which failed to hit the net – leading to Italy winning the tournament. The picture showed Southgate consoling this player, displaying the caring and emphatic management style which has endeared him to his players and the public.

Metro went for the same pic with the headline: “Lions did us proud.”

Euro final front pages: Metro

Euro final newspaper front pages: Metro

The same picture was used by The Times, but without removing the rest of the usual front-page furniture.

Euro final newspaper front pages: The Times
Euro final newspaper front pages: The Times

The i went for the same pic with the simple headline: “Heartbreak.”

Euro front pages: The i
Euro final newspaper front pages: The i

The same picture was used in The Sun, with the headline: “Pride of lions”.

Euro final front pages: The Sun
Euro final newspaper front pages: The Sun

The same moment, but captured from a different angle led the front pages of the Daily Mail and The Guardian.

Euro final front pages: Daily Mail
Euro final newspaper front pages: Daily Mail
Euro front pages: The Guardian
Euro final newspaper front pages: The Guardian

Only the Daily Mirror and Daily Express went for different images to capture the story of the night.

The Daily Mirror went for “Heartbreak”.

Euro newspaper front pages: Mirror
Euro final newspaper front pages: Mirror

And the Daily Express opted for: “It hurts…but we’re so proud of you.”

Euro final front pages: Daily Express
Euro final newspaper front pages: Daily Express

The Daily Star, in its usual style under the current regime, opted for something completely different.

Euro front pages: Daily Star

Euro 2020 final: Italian newspaper front pages

Italian editors had an easier job last night with the picture of an ecstatic team lifting the trophy the obvious choice.

“E Nostra (it’s ours)” proclaimed Corriere dello Sport as Italy celebrated winning the Euros for the first time.

Euro final newspaper front pages: Corriere dello Sport
Euro final newspaper front pages: Corriere dello Sport

la Repububblica went down a similar route for its print front page.

Euro football front pages: la Repubblica
Euro football front pages: la Repubblica

But online, this morning, la Repubblica went for an English headline to accompany a photo of manager Roberto Mancini and captain Giorgio Chiellini hoisting the trophy shortly after touching down at Rome’s Fiumicino airport.

Tapping in the journalism equivalent of an open goal, the Italian daily said: “It’s coming home Rome.”

It's cominig Rome says la Repubblica

