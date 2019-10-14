Men’s luxury lifestyle brand Esquire has appointed a new digital editor to lead the “next phase” of its digital development.

Tom Banham started in his new role today, joining the Hearst UK-owned website from digital style brand Thread.

As a content editor since June 2017, Banham oversaw Thread’s editorial output and managed the brand’s editorial and e-commerce emails.

He has previously specialised in lifestyle features and written for Fashion Beans, Mr Porter, Shortlist, the Guardian, and Men’s Health.

As digital editor at Esquire, Hearst said Banham will oversee the “day-to-day running and future-facing strategy” of the brand’s digital arm.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the leading voice in men’s luxury media,” Banham said.

“Esquire was the brand that first ignited my passion for journalism and today it is a true innovator in multi-channel content.

“I’m thrilled to be building on its already impressive digital growth alongside some of the brightest minds in media.”

Banham is replacing Sam Parker, who left Esquire in June to become the first editor-in-chief at publisher Penguin Books UK.

Esquire editor-in-chief Alex Bilmes said Banham is joining at an “exciting time” in the brand’s evolution, adding that he has a “perfect balance of digital and luxury experience”.

Betsy Fast, chief content development officer at Hearst UK, added: “Tom has a proven track record of generating engaging content which reaches its audiences across multiple channels.

“Esquire is a truly modern media brand with an ecosystem that spans print, digital, events and branded products.

“Tom is the perfect person to lead the next phase of Esquire’s digital development and I can’t wait to unleash his talent and experience on the brand.”

In February this year Esquire’s print magazine moved from monthly publication to six editions per year. The website was updated at the same time.

Esquire has an online reach of 555,000 monthly unique visitors, according to Comscore figures quoted by Hearst, with 1.2m followers across social media.

Picture: Hearst UK