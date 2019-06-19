All Sections

June 19, 2019

ES Magazine deputy editor moves to Grazia

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

ES Magazine acting deputy editor Rosamund Dean is moving to Grazia.

Dean has been at the Evening Standard’s weekly magazine since October. She was previously acting deputy editor at both Stylist magazine and Grazia, after spending six years as entertainment director at Red magazine.

She will join Grazia as deputy editor overseeing beauty and entertainment on 12 August.

A spokeperson for Grazia owner Bauer Media said Dean will also help to oversee all areas of the women’s lifestyle brand under editor Hattie Brett, who re-joined the magazine in June last year from her role as Telegraph deputy lifestyle director.

Dean is replacing Caroline Barrett, Grazia deputy editor and former acting editor, who is set to join the Sunday Telegraph’s women’s lifestyle magazine Stella this summer.

Picture: Bauer Media

