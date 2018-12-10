Empire and Top Gear magazines among titles leaving subscription service Readly this week

Empire and Top Gear magazines are among a handful of titles that will no longer be available on subscription service Readly from this week.

Readly offers readers access to more than 3,000 titles, including Stuff, Hello! and Time, for £7.99 a month.

Also leaving the platform on 13 December are BBC Good Food, Focus, MCN (Motorcycle News) and Lonely Planet.

Readly told subscribers the decision was “due to strategic reasons on the part of the publishers”.

A spokesperson told Press Gazette: “Every publisher has their own title by title marketing objectives and they select which magazines they want to have on the Readly platform.

“On occasion they may choose to remove certain titles.

“From the 3,000+ titles on our platform there will always be a constant stream of titles joining and leaving in accordance with their own marketing priorities at that time.

“Even though titles are removed from time to time, Publishers have the opportunity to bring these back on board in the future.”

Empire, which is owned by Bauer Media, has a print circulation of 109,654 (ABC figures to end of December 2017).

Earlier this year Readly, which is often described as the Spotify for magazines, signed up 19 titles from Dennis Publishing, including PC Pro and Viz.