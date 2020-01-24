Emma Tucker takes reins at Sunday Times as Martin Ivens steps down to join board

Sunday Times editor Martin Ivens is leaving after seven years in charge at the title, with Times deputy editor Emma Tucker appointed to replace him.

Tucker (pictured) becomes the title’s first female editor of the Sunday Times in more than a century and begins her new role on Tuesday.

Ivens will take up a role as a director on the board of publisher Times Newspapers, part of Rupert Murdoch’s News UK, and will continue to contribute to coverage as a commentator and broadcaster.

Murdoch said: “Under Martin’s editorship, The Sunday Times has broken investigative stories of global impact, such as the reporting on FIFA, and the paper has built on its strong record for political reporting and campaigning.

“Martin’s wisdom and encyclopaedic knowledge of history have long enriched The Sunday Times and its readers and I thank Martin for his great service.”

The media mogul said Tucker “has had a stellar career in both print and digital journalism”.

He added: “She has a clear understanding of how digital is affecting our industry and how it can be deployed to the benefit of all readers. I know she will do a great job as the next editor of this outstanding publication.”

Ivens joined the Times in 1989 from the Sunday Telegraph. He was made executive editor in 1992 and Sunday Times deputy editor in 1996 before taking the top job at the paper in 2013.

This Sunday’s newspaper will be Ivens’ last at the helm.

Ivens said: “After 30 years with The Sunday Times and The Times it is time to do something new. It’s been a privilege to edit this great newspaper for seven years.

“We have published terrific political scoops, in-depth investigations, reinvigorated three brilliant magazines and won global awards for a successful redesign.

“I am delighted that Emma is taking over and am grateful to all my colleagues for making this newspaper the complete Sunday package.

“I am honoured to be invited onto the Times Board and to continue my association with our newspapers as a commentator in these tumultuous times.”

Tucker started her career as a graduate trainee at the Financial Times, going on to become FT Weekend editor. She moved to the Times in 2007 as features editor, editing the Times2 supplement, and was later made editorial director. She became Times deputy editor in 2013.

Tucker said: “The Sunday Times is one of the most famous newspaper brands and it’s an honour to take on the editorship.

“Its record of investigative journalism, political scoops and breaking stories is unrivalled, as well as its features which set the agenda in the world of arts, fashion and culture.

“I look forward to continuing that legacy of first class reporting and working with the talented team there.”

The first female editor of The Sunday Times was Rachel Beer, who was editor-in-chief between 1893-1901.

Tucker will report to Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News UK.

Brooks said: “Martin has edited with rigour and intellect during political turmoil, breaking some major stories and bringing quality analysis to our readers.

“Over his 30 years across The Times and The Sunday Times, Martin has made a significant contribution and I am delighted that he will remain within the business.

“Emma becomes the first female editor of The Sunday Times in more than a century and she brings with her invaluable experience and great energy.

“On The Times, she has played a key role in the digital delivery of our content and in overseeing the evolution of our products and our newsrooms. Emma joins a talented team of journalists on The Sunday Times and I wish her the best of success in her new role as editor. ”

