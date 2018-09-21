All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
September 21, 2018

Elton John accepts 'significant' libel damages over Sun on Sunday dog attack story

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have accepted “significant” libel damages over a newspaper claim that their dog inflicted “Freddy Krueger-like injuries” on a child at a play date.

The couple brought proceedings against News Group Newspapers over a front page story in The Sun on Sunday in February.

Their solicitor, Jenny Afia, told Mr Justice Nicklin at the High Court today that the story, captioned “Elton’s Dog Did This To My Girl”, also appeared on the Sun’s website.

It was subsequently picked up by a number of other publishers including the Mail Online, the Metro, the Mirror and the Evening Standard, Afia added.

She said the story described an incident at the couple’s home and claimed a child on a play date had been subjected to a serious attack by their dog which left her with “Freddy Krueger-like injuries”.

The story added that Sir Elton and Furnish had failed to make any attempt to find out how the young girl was following the incident, despite being aware of what happened.

“This allegation is false,” Afia said. “The truth is that the injuries were not serious, and the claimants, far from ignoring the incident, made several inquiries about the girl’s welfare to her father and nanny. Each time it was confirmed the girl was fine.”

She added: “I am pleased to say that the newspaper has now accepted unequivocally that this allegation was false and seriously defamatory.

“As a result, it has agreed now to apologise to Sir Elton John and David Furnish, and to pay significant damages as well as to reimburse their legal costs.”

NGN’s solicitor, Jeffrey Smele, said: “The defendant offers its apology to the claimants, and is pleased that the matter has been amicably resolved.”

Picture: Reuters/Gus Ruelas

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday readers agree on second Brexit referendum despite disparity in editorial stance, Yougov poll shows Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday readers agree on second Brexit referendum despite disparity in editorial stance, Yougov poll shows
  2. Press Association to rebrand as PA Media to coincide with move to new London headquarters next year Press Association to rebrand as PA Media to coincide with move to new London headquarters next year
  3. Evan Davis to leave Newsnight and replace Eddie Mair as presenter of BBC Radio 4's PM Evan Davis to leave Newsnight and replace Eddie Mair as presenter of BBC Radio 4's PM
  4. Sunday Express political editor Camilla Tominey to join the Telegraph Sunday Express political editor Camilla Tominey to join the Telegraph
  5. Red Box political newsletter goes behind paywall as Times says 'quality journalism should be paid for' Red Box political newsletter goes behind paywall as Times says 'quality journalism should be paid for'

Latest Jobs