Global lifestyle magazine Elle has apologised for a false tweet about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West “splitting up” that linked to a voter registration form, calling it a “bad joke” – although the post remains live.

The link in the tweet appeared to direct to a story on the Elle US website about the break-up but actually diverted to a “register to vote” form on the website of non-profit campaign When We All Vote.

Encouraging readers to sign-up as voters ahead of the US mid-term elections, the page reads: “So far in the primaries, women have beat long-time incumbents and created historic races, all while redefining what it looks like to be a woman in politics.

“And now you have the opportunity to vote for them, or whomever you choose, in the midterm elections.

“No matter your party or your state, it’s more essential than ever to make your voice heard.”

Journalists were among those criticising the magazine for posting the misleading tweet.

New York Magazine writer Yashar Ali tweeted: “When a random tweeter did this it was clever but now you’re just stealing their tweet and also spreading fake news.”

HuffPost UK head of news Jess Brammar said the tweet was “kind of nuts” and an “error of judgement”.

Writer Roxane Gay dubbed the tweet “trash nonsense”, adding: “Who do you think you are reaching with this? Guess what? One can be civic minded and interested in celebrity gossip. Do better.”

The magazine has since tweeted an apology to its 6.8m followers, writing: “We made a bad joke. Our passion for voter registration clouded our judgement and we are sincerely sorry.”

However the original “fake news” tweet, posted yesterday evening, remains online and has amassed more than 9,000 retweets. The apology has seen far less engagement.

Press Gazette has contacted Elle and Kardashian for a statement.

Picture: Twitter/Elle