All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
October 25, 2019

Editor's rebellion: London weeklies turn green for special climate crisis editions

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Mastheads across four London weeklies have turned green for special editions highlighting the climate crisis, which the titles’ outgoing editor said amounted to a “small act of rebellion”.

The Ham and High, Hackney Gazette, Islington Gazette and Brent and Kilburn Times switched their usual red and blue colours for a “peaky” green colour as they hit newsstands yesterday.

In his column, editor Ramzy Alwakeel (pictured) apologised to readers if they thought their paper looked “ill” this week, adding: “But maybe it’s appropriate, after all, that it looks peaky. The world is sick.”

Exclusive interviews with MPs, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who represents Islington North, and council environment chiefs feature in the newspapers, all of which are owned by regional publisher Archant.

Also featured are local “green” projects, interviews with respiratory experts, a page of facts about the climate crisis and profiles of local climate campaigners, including Extinction Rebellion.

Awakeel, who joins Huffpost UK as news editor next month, told readers: “We shouldn’t have to devote an entire newspaper to the government’s failure to address an indisputable international crisis.

“But it seems we can’t rely on our leaders to take the urgent, fundamental action they’ve been putting off for decades. So I suppose this is our small act of rebellion.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Daily Mail eyeing move to Hammersmith within four years, sources claim Daily Mail eyeing move to Hammersmith within four years, sources claim
  2. ITV's Tom Bradby changed approach to royal interview after finding Meghan and Harry 'vulnerable' ITV's Tom Bradby changed approach to royal interview after finding Meghan and Harry 'vulnerable'
  3. RAJAR: LBC grows to record 2.2m audience while BBC Radio 4 sheds 770,000 listeners RAJAR: LBC grows to record 2.2m audience while BBC Radio 4 sheds 770,000 listeners
  4. ITV News anchor Tom Bradby says he felt like a 'zombie' in newsroom during insomnia battle ITV News anchor Tom Bradby says he felt like a 'zombie' in newsroom during insomnia battle
  5. Huffpost UK exec editor Jess Brammar says 'old-fashioned tabloid values' are at its heart Huffpost UK exec editor Jess Brammar says 'old-fashioned tabloid values' are at its heart

Latest Jobs

Weekly Pembrokeshire Herald saved by 'eleventh-hour' investment