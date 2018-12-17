All Sections

December 17, 2018

Editorial jobs lost at Kent newspaper group after greater automation of sub-editing processes

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Two sub-editing jobs have been lost at a weekly newspaper group in Kent after it “simplified” production of its print titles with new technology.

KM Media Group made the cuts on its village news and sports sections after a new editorial system meant greater automation of page design.

The roles covered print titles across the group, which publishes nine paid-for and three free newspapers in Kent.

KM Group was bought by Iliffe News and Media last year.

In addition, two commercial managers have left following a restructure and two designers from the group’s creative design agency KM Create have also been made redundant.

A spokesperson for KM Group said: “We can confirm two redundancies have been made in editorial following our investment in new technology to simplify production processes.

“Our KM Create department is now focusing on website builds rather than design work, whilst two managerial positions in commercial have been made redundant as a result of a restructure.

“We are obviously very sad to see colleagues leave, but are continuing to invest in other areas of the business and are recruiting for new positions.”

KM Media Group is currently advertising for a trainee multimedia reporter for the Medway Messenger, alongside three sales roles.

The spokesperson added: “In addition, our recently created Kent editorial design hub now produces newspaper and magazine pages across the group. Previously this work was outsourced to different providers.”

