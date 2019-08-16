All Sections

August 16, 2019

Economist bureau chief joins New Statesman as international editor

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Economist’s Brussels bureau chief Jeremy Cliffe will move to the New Statesman in the autumn to take up the role of international editor.

Cliffe writes the Economist’s weekly Charlemagne column. He joined the weekly news magazine in 2012 and has worked as political correspondent and Berlin bureau chief.

Cliffe will write a weekly column for the New Statesman magazine and a weekly newsletter as well as essays and other articles for print and online. He will also contribute to podcasts.

He joins as the magazine looks to expand and deepen its coverage of European and global politics.

New Statesman editor-in-chief Jason Cowley said Cliffe’s appointment “is testament to our ambition and the progress we have made in recent years”.

He said that as part of the weekly left-leaning news magazine’s expansion it will be appointing more senior journalists to new roles “in due course”.

Cliffe said: “The New Statesman has gone from strength to strength under Jason’s editorship.

“I am thrilled at this chance to lead the magazine’s international coverage as it enters a new phase of its expansion.

“Old assumptions about global power, democracy and progress are fracturing – the need for bracing analysis and debate is ever greater.

“I look forward to contributing to the New Statesman’s development as an essential read for all those, in the UK and beyond, who are curious about the ideas and forces shaping the world.”

