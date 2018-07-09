All Sections

July 9, 2018

Drug dealer asks judge for four-year jail term so he can train to become a journalist

By Jessica Brown Twitter

A drug dealer asked a judge to hand him a jail term of at least four years so that the Open University would fund his journalism training in prison.

Ryan Fearnley, 30, pleaded guilty last week at Exeter Crown Court to seven offences of possessing and supplying class A drugs from August to November last year.

He told the judge at his hearing that he wanted to train to become a journalist while serving time, according to Devon Live.

His lawyer Lee Bremridge described it as an “unusual request”.

He added: “What he’d like is the minimum four year term. That’s because the Open University will fund a degree if it is four years or above but they will not fund it if it is less than four years.

“What he wants to do is a degree in journalism.”

Judge David Evans sentenced Fearnley to four years, telling him: “I wish you the best on your Open University course.”

Fearnley replied: “Thanks.”

Picture: Pixabay

