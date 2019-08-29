Devon weekly apologises after running front page story about event in Kent

A weekly newspaper in Devon has apologised after it ran a story about a rugby club visit taking place 200 miles away on its front page.

The Midweek Herald published a correction following the error earlier this month, which saw it confuse Cranbrook in Devon with Cranbrook in Kent.

The report claimed children would have the chance to take part in a training camp with top-flight rugby club Harlequins who were visiting the town.

An apology in the Midweek Herald’s Cranbrook edition last week read: “In the Cranbrook edition of the Midweek Herald, we ran a front page story under the headline ‘Harlequins set to run training camp’.

“As many readers spotted, this story was published in error, as the Cranbrook the club was visiting was the Cranbrook in Kent.

“We apologise for the error, which falls well below the standards we expect of ourselves. We are happy to set the record straight.”

The correction ran on page 14 of the 21 August edition of the paper, but was also signposted on the front page.

The Archant-owned title is based in Clyst Honiton near Exeter.

Picture: Midweek Herald