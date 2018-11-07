All Sections

November 7, 2018

Dennis Publishing appoints new chairman after being snapped up by private equity firm

By James Walker Twitter

The Week-owner Dennis Publishing has appointed former Tribune Publishing chief executive Jack Griffin as its chairman of the board.

Dennis was bought out this summer by Exponent, the private equity firm that created Gorkana and Immediate Media. All sale proceeds went to the Heart of England Forest charity.

Griffin takes over from Mike Darcey, who spent a year as UK chairman of Dennis and stepped down once the takeover was completed. 

Griffin was ousted from US firm Tribune Publishing (formerly Tronc) in 2016, according to Politico. The group publishes US dailies the Chicago Tribune and Baltimore Sun.

In a statement on his appointment, Griffin said: “Dennis is a fascinating and well-run company that is bucking trends among much of the publishing industry by demonstrating financial growth.

“There is a huge opportunity to grow the business through launch and acquisition on both sides of the Atlantic and I look forward to working with the talented team in London and New York to build on its already strong market position.”

As chairman of the US and UK publisher, Griffin will oversee 30 brands, including news magazine The Week, Men’s Fitness and entertainment website Den of Geek.

Dennis group chief executive James Tye said: “Jack’s skills, experience and media expertise will be invaluable in the next phase of growth for Dennis.”

Picture: Dennis Publishing

