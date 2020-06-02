All Sections

June 2, 2020

'Don't spread inaccurate news': Washington journalists rebut #DCBlackout rumours circulating on social media

By William Turvill Twitter

Washington DC journalists yesterday fought back against social media rumours that the US capital had experienced a communications “blackout” to cover up violence against protestors.

Amid widespread protests across the US over the death of George Floyd, the hashtag #DCBlackout went viral on Twitter over Sunday night and into Monday. 

However, no evidence of any such blackout has emerged, and journalists on the ground in Washington have been forced to rebut the widespread claims.

The unfounded rumours had multiple strands, and claims of when the “blackout” began were inconsistent.

Several accounts appeared to tweet pictures of a large explosion and inferno in the centre of Washington, but other users pointed out that the image was a screenshot from TV political drama Designated Survivor.

Despite the misinformation being challenged by several respected journalists, the term #DCBlackout remained in widespread use across Twitter and Facebook on Monday evening in the US.

