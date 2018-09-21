DC Thomson expands with buyout of specialist magazine publisher Aceville Publications

DC Thomson Media has bought a publisher of almost 40 magazine titles as part of its plan to transform into “multimedia content creators and distributors”.

The publisher today announced its acquisiton of Aceville Publications, a Colchester-based magazine company which currently publishes 35 consumer and B2B magazines and 36 different websites.

These include specialist craft, gardening, health and food publications such as Health & Wellbeing, Let’s Knit, Veggie, and Sew.

Dundee-based DC Thomson already has a portfolio of more than 20 magazines, including the Beano and over 60s women’s weekly The People’s Friend.

DC Thomson Media chief executive Mike Watson said: “We’re excited to have acquired Aceville and are looking forward to working together.

“The team at Aceville, and their portfolio, are a great fit for our business and this collaboration opens up a host of opportunities for both businesses.”

He added: “This acquisition will materially change our landscape and is a key step in our ‘Protect, Launch, Diversify’ strategy.”

DC Thomson Media’s focus following the acquisition is to increase its market share and continue to transform “from traditional magazine publishers to multimedia content creators and distributors”, the company said in a statement.

It added that it was now within the top five consumer magazine publishers in the UK with around 70 magazines and a number of digital properties and events.

Aceville managing director Matthew Tudor said: “We’re thrilled to be joining DC Thomson Media. They have great heritage and credibility in the publishing industry and I’m looking forward to working together to strengthen the combined portfolio.

“DC Thomson Media holds some brilliant brands and I’m confident the Aceville titles and expertise will complement this. The portfolios align brilliantly and bring real opportunity to improve content for all of our readers.”

DC Thomson also publishes a number of newspapers including the Press & Journal, The Courier, and the Evening Express.