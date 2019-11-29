David Pemsel out at Guardian as interim chief executive appointed to replace him

David Pemsel is out at the Guardian, despite having no job to go to at the football Premier League.

Guardian Media Group appointed a new interim chief executive today in Anna Bateson, who has worked for the company since 2016. Recruiting for a permanent replacement continues.

Pemsel (pictured) announced his departure from GMG last month and had been due to take up a post as chief executive at the Premier League in February, but it was confirmed today this would not happen.

The change in plans follows newspaper allegations about his private life.

The Premier League said: “Following media disclosures earlier this week and discussions with David Pemsel, the Premier League has today accepted David’s resignation and he will no longer be joining as chief executive.”

Pemsel had spent eight years at GMG and was a key figure alongside Guardian editor-in-chief Kath Viner in turning around the news group’s finances over the past three years.

GMG said of Pemsel: “We would like to express our gratitude to David for his leadership during an extremely important period for the organisation.”

Picture: Premier League