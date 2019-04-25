Press Association chief political correspondent David Hughes will become the news agency’s new political editor next month.

He replaces Andrew Woodcock who is leaving the agency after 24 years, having spent the last eight as political editor, to join the Independent.

Woodcock, in turn, takes over from Joe Watts who has left the Indy to join the Department for International Trade as its head of news.

Hughes (pictured) has won the promotion after 14 years at PA, where he started as a regional reporter before moving to the Westminster team in December 2006 and holding roles including parliamentary reporter, parliamentary editor and political correspondent.

Hughes said: “With politics continuing to lead the news agenda, I look forward to building on PA’s coverage during what promises to be a turbulent period in British political history.”

PA editor-in-chief Pete Clifton added: “David brings to the role real understanding of what PA’s customers want from our coverage of all the developments at Westminster.”

Hughes will continue to be based at PA’s Westminster office and will report to news editor Teilo Colley.

The agency is about to move within London from its long-term home in Vauxhall Bridge Road, Victoria, to new headquarters in Paddington Basin.

