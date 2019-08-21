All Sections

August 21, 2019

David Cameron could be 'final big interview' for John Humphrys on Today

By James Walker Twitter

A head-to-head with David Cameron as the ex-Prime Minister releases his memoirs could be the “final big interview” for John Humphrys on Today.

Harper Collins, which is publishing Cameron’s book, For The Record, made the claim ahead of the ex-Tory leader’s media appearances which are set to take place next month to promote it.

The BBC has not confirmed when Humphrys’ final Today interview will be broadcast, however it is known that he plans to leave this year.

ITV will get the first UK broadcast interview with Cameron since Brexit. He stood down after Leave won the vote in 2016, having backed Remain.

News at Ten’s Tom Bradby will host The Cameron Interview. He is set to quiz the politician about his time in Number 10 and his thoughts on Boris Johnson’s new administration.

Bradby said: “I tracked David Cameron’s rise to power and then departure in my decade as ITV’s political editor, so I am thoroughly looking forward to this much anticipated interview.

“It could hardly come at a more interesting, or pivotal, time.”

Cameron has also planned interviews with ITV’s This Morning, LBC’s Nick Ferrari and Chris Evans of Virgin Radio, according to The Bookseller.

ITV and BBC Radio 4 are not the first broadcasters worldwide to sit down with Cameron since he left Number 10 in June 2016.

Christiane Amanpour, a British anchor working for US broadcaster CNN, interviewed Cameron last year, discussing international affairs and his decision to hold a referendum on Britain’s membership of the EU.

For the Record is out in hardback on 19 September priced at £25.

Picture: State Chancellery/Flickr

