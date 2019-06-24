Broadcaster Danny Baker has revealed plans to launch a podcast to replace his axed BBC Radio 5 Live show.

Baker was fired from his Saturday morning entertainment slot by the BBC last month after posting a tweet about the new royal baby that pictured a chimp dressed in a coat and hat.

He apologised and deleted the tweet after a backlash when some claimed the image was racist given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie is of mixed racial heritage.

The tweet said: “Royal baby leaves hospital,” alongside a black and white photo of a well-dressed couple with a small, fully-clothed chimpanzee stood between them sporting a cane and holding the woman’s hand.

A BBC spokesperson said the tweet was a “serious error of judgment” that “goes against the values we as a station aim to embody”.

More than a month on, Baker has now revealed he will launch a twice-weekly podcast at the start of 2020 using features from his old 5 Live show.

He tweeted: “My own stand alone podcast, featuring all the old firm and even the Sausage Sandwich Game, will begin in the new year.

“Emails encouraged, calls taken, subjects bizarre. A twice a week meeting, we can rule the world.”

According to figures from the end of 2016, Baker’s 5 Live show was listened to by about 0.5m people each quarter and had a quality score higher than the station average.

Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire