Daily Star Sunday editor Stuart James steps down, sources say

Daily Star Sunday editor Stuart James has stepped down after nearly three years, sources have told Press Gazette.

Stuart is described as the “former editor at Daily Star Sunday” on his own Linkedin page. He was put in charge of the weekly title in September 2015.

Stuart’s last day is understood to have been on Friday last week.

A source told Press Gazette he was “one of the decent guys on Fleet Street”.

Trinity Mirror bought The Daily Star Sunday from Richard Desmond’s Northern and Shell in February as part of a £127m takeover deal.

The buyout also included the Daily Star, Daily Express and Sunday Express newspapers. Trinity Mirror has since rebranded as Reach.

In March the editors of the Daily Express and Daily Star both stepped down and were replaced with staff from Mirror Group Newspapers, but James and Sunday Express editor Martin Townsend remained in place.

Reach has been approached for comment.

Daily Star Sunday has a circulation of 224,741 according to ABC figures for May this year.