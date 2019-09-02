Daily Record poaches Herald on Sunday's Paul Hutcheon for political editor role

The Daily Record has poached the Herald on Sunday’s Paul Hutcheon as its new political editor.

Hutcheon joined what was then the Sunday Herald as Scottish political editor in 2004.

He is now politics and investigations editor at the Herald on Sunday, which launched after the Sunday Herald was closed by Newsquest last year.

The 42-year-old is set to join the Daily Record in October. He will replace David Clegg who is moving back to Dundee to edit The Courier.

Hutcheon said: “The Record is renowned for its first-class political coverage and hard-hitting campaigns, and I am looking forward to being part of editor David Dick’s team at such an exciting time.”

Hutcheon has picked up a haul of awards from the Scottish Press Awards over his career. He has won the Journalist of the Year prize three times and picked up the Political Journalist of the Year award on five more occasions.

