Daily Mirror court reporter Adrian Shaw who 'never filed bad copy' remembered after sudden death aged 65

Fleet Street has paid tribute to Adrian Shaw, a Daily Mirror court reporter of more than 20 years, after his sudden death aged 65.

A reporter for the Mirror from 1994, Shaw covered the trials of serial killer Harold Shipman, child murderer Ian Huntley and Gary Glitter.

Shaw was an Evening Standard journalist before moving to the Mirror.

He was the father of two children, Jenny and Alex, and the husband of Chrissie.

His son and ESPN journalist Alex Shaw told Press Gazette: “He was my best friend. All I ever wanted to do was follow in his footsteps and that’s why I became a journalist.

“Having worked on the Sunday People, I know few people get the tag ‘Mirrorman’ and I’m so proud that he did.”

Speaking to the Mirror, former Daily Mirror head of news Eugene Duffy said Shaw “never ever filed a bad piece of copy”.

The Mirror also detailed the moment when Shaw dubbed Piers Morgan a “public school tosser” after the Good Morning Britain presenter questioned the Mancunian’s support of Manchester United.

Paying tribute to Shaw, ex-Mirror editor Morgan tweeted: “Very sad news. A good man and excellent journalist.”

In a tweet reporting the death of Shaw, Daily Mirror executive editor Michael Greenwood said: “I’m sad to report that Adrian Shaw who was a Mirror reporter for 20+ years has passed away … RIP.”

Daily Mirror columnist Andrew Penman added: “So very sad. Great reporter with the fastest and most accurate shorthand of any journalist I know, but mainly a top mate.”

Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English said: “I’m so sorry to hear this. I adored working with Adrian. One of the best. I was always in awe of his court reporting skills – and his shorthand.

“A hugely kind and funny guy. Condolences to his family.”

A private funeral for Shaw will be held on Friday.

Picture: Mirrorpix