Daily Mail's ex-crime reporter Chris Greenwood to head up Met Police press team

The Daily Mail’s Chris Greenwood is set to join the Metropolitan Police as the force’s head of media after nearly eight years reporting on crime.

Greenwood joined the Mail as crime correspondent in 2010 and served as chairman of the Crime Reporters Association between July 2016 and January this year. He was made executive news editor in January.

The reporter’s move into the world of public relations comes three years after he said there were signs of the relationship between the police and journalists getting “back on track” following the Leveson Inquiry.

The Met Press Bureau operates 24/7 and is one of the busiest press offices in the country, tasked with handling requests from all sections of the media.

It also posts updates and appeals across all major social media platforms, with more than 1m followers on Twitter alone.

Greenwood, a former York Press and Sky News reporter, said: “I cannot wait to join the team communicating the extraordinary work and everyday heroism of the Metropolitan Police.

“The need for clear, timely and professional engagement between police and the media remains as pressing as ever.”

Greenwood will work with comms director James Helm, deputy comms director Ruth Shulver, head of internal comms Yvonne O’Hara and head of campaigns Stephanie Day.

Helm said Greenwood’s appointment would “add further strength and experience to the team, communicating with Londoners and working with the media to tell the story of the Met’s work every day”.

The Met was in court yesterday in a bid to seize the notes of journalists who interviewed ISIS bride Shamima Begum.

Picture: Metropolitan Police