All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
August 7, 2019

Daily Mail's ex-crime reporter Chris Greenwood to head up Met Police press team

By James Walker Twitter

The Daily Mail’s Chris Greenwood is set to join the Metropolitan Police as the force’s head of media after nearly eight years reporting on crime.

Greenwood joined the Mail as crime correspondent in 2010 and served as chairman of the Crime Reporters Association between July 2016 and January this year. He was made executive news editor in January.

The reporter’s move into the world of public relations comes three years after he said there were signs of the relationship between the police and journalists getting “back on track” following the Leveson Inquiry.

The Met Press Bureau operates 24/7 and is one of the busiest press offices in the country, tasked with handling requests from all sections of the media.

It also posts updates and appeals across all major social media platforms, with more than 1m followers on Twitter alone.

Greenwood, a former York Press and Sky News reporter, said: “I cannot wait to join the team communicating the extraordinary work and everyday heroism of the Metropolitan Police.

“The need for clear, timely and professional engagement between police and the media remains as pressing as ever.”

Greenwood will work with comms director James Helm, deputy comms director Ruth Shulver, head of internal comms Yvonne O’Hara and head of campaigns Stephanie Day.

Helm said Greenwood’s appointment would “add further strength and experience to the team, communicating with Londoners and working with the media to tell the story of the Met’s work every day”.

The Met was in court yesterday in a bid to seize the notes of journalists who interviewed ISIS bride Shamima Begum.

Picture: Metropolitan Police

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Ofcom clears Channel 4 News over Jon Snow's 'never seen so many white people' comment Ofcom clears Channel 4 News over Jon Snow's 'never seen so many white people' comment
  2. Nigel Farage avoids Ofcom sanction over call for Channel 4's Jon Snow to be 'attacked' Nigel Farage avoids Ofcom sanction over call for Channel 4's Jon Snow to be 'attacked'
  3. The Athletic launches in the UK with focus on 'local' coverage of Premier League football teams The Athletic launches in the UK with focus on 'local' coverage of Premier League football teams
  4. The Athletic UK: Full list of staff poached from national and regional press The Athletic UK: Full list of staff poached from national and regional press
  5. Newsquest US parent company Gannett bought out by rival media group Newsquest US parent company Gannett bought out by rival media group

Latest Jobs

Edward Enninful's British Vogue helps swing Conde Nast back into profit in 2018