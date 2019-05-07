Daily Mail's US TV entertainment news programme wins Emmy award

The Daily Mail’s US TV entertainment news programme has won an Emmy.

Daily Mail TV took home the Outstanding Entertainment News Program at the Daytime Emmy Awards in California on Sunday.

It launched in 2017 and is part of DMG Media, which publishes the Mail Online, Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Metro titles.

Daily Mail TV is hosted by Jesse Palmer (pictured, centre) and airs for one hour every weekday across the US via syndication. It beat rivals Access, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, and Inside Edition to the Emmy.

The show uncovered footage of Michael Jackson being questioned about sex assault allegations and was first to break the news that US anchor Megyn Kelly had left NBC News over “blackface” comments.

Publisher Martin Clarke, who is also executive producer of Daily Mail TV, said the programme had positioned itself “as a news program unlike any other on daytime television in the United States”.

He added: “Every day we are committed to providing our viewers with the best exclusive stories and latest breaking news that they won’t find anywhere else. We’d like to thank our viewers for tuning in each day and also thank the Academy for this tremendous honour.”

Jay McGraw, chief executive of Stage 29 Productions, which produces the show, said: “I am so very proud of the entire Daily Mail team. We offer a unique show that in less than two years has made its mark on American TV. I couldn’t be happier being part of the Daily Mail family.”