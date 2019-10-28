Daily Mail launches free daily briefings with video bulletins under Mail Plus banner

The Daily Mail has launched three daily news briefings complete with live video bulletins as it looks to build up its digital offering to readers.

Mail Plus will publish news briefings at 7am, midday and 5pm, with each one including a live news bulletin presented by an editor based in the Mail newsroom covering the latest stories and talking points.

Former Channel 4 News political correspondent Michael Crick is also on board and will present a weekly report for the Wednesday briefing.

The briefings are currently free to sign up for, but Press Gazette understands they may become part of a subscription package in future.

In a message to newly registered Mail Plus Briefings readers, Daily Mail editor Geordie Greig said the offering is “just the first in a series of premium digital products we are planning over the next few months”.

Mail Plus content stands apart from the Mail Online website, which publisher Associated Newspapers has long seen as separate from its print offering, despite publishing stories from the papers at dailymail.co.uk.

The briefings are published online at mailplus.co.uk.

Each weekday will also bring features content focusing on a different area – from Sport on Monday to Politics on Wednesday – along with articles from columnists, podcasts, puzzles and recipes.

“For the first time you’ll be able to watch and listen to your favourite writers as well as read their stories in the paper,” added Greig.

“We’ve brought cameras into the Daily Mail newsroom so you can see our reporters at work…”

Mail journalists will also send in video reports on location.

Picture: Daily Mail