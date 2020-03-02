Daily Mail editor Geordie Greig to deliver annual Satchwell Lecture in May

Daily Mail editor Geordie Greig will deliver this year’s Satchwell Lecture, hosted by the Society of Editors.

Greig took over at the daily newspaper in September 2018 from Paul Dacre, having edited the Mail on Sunday since 2012. Over a 40-year career in journalism he has also edited the Evening Standard and Tatler magazine.

Greig will deliver the lecture from 7pm on 11 May 2020. The event will include a question and answer session and networking drinks.

The Satchwell Lecture is named after the society’s former executive director Bob Satchwell who stepped down in March 2017 due to a life-changing illness.

Ian Murray, executive director of the Society of Editors, said: “The Society of Editors Satchwell Lecture has quickly grown a reputation for being a must-attend event in the media calendar and this year will prove no exception.

“We are greatly honoured to have Geordie Greig as our speaker, one of the most influential forces in the UK media today.”

The Satchwell Lecture is free to attend. Donations towards the Journalists’ Charity are encouraged.

Spaces are limited, email claire.meadows@societyofeditors.org or call 01223 304080 to register.

Picture: Daily Mail