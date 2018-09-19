Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday readers agree on second Brexit referendum despite disparity in editorial stance, Yougov poll shows

Almost the same proportion of Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday readers would vote Leave in a second referendum despite the papers’ differing and outspoken editorial stances on Brexit, according to a new Yougov poll.

Paul Dacre, who edited the Daily Mail until last month, was a staunch Brexiteer in contrast with Remain-supporting Geordie Greig, who has just left the Mail on Sunday to replace Dacre.

The Daily Mail’s pro-Brexit stance had been credited with helping to swing the referendum in June 2016, while the Mail on Sunday urged its readers to vote Remain.

However according to the Yougov survey, carried out in conjunction with the People’s Vote campaign, 67 per cent of Daily Mail readers would vote to leave the EU in another referendum, compared to 69 per cent of Mail on Sunday readers.

See below for the full figures by print/online publications

Fifty-six per cent of Mail Online readers would vote Leave.

This month, during Greig’s first two weeks editing the Daily Mail, readers began to notice a “very different tone” in its news pages regarding its coverage of Brexit, and the newspaper’s equivalent of a “screaming handbrake turn” in the leader column.

The Yougov poll asked 25,641 British adults about their views on Brexit between July and September this year and divided them up by their choice of news publication.

Almost half of the Telegraph’s readers would vote to remain in the European Union if a second referendum was held despite the title’s strong pro-Brexit stance, the poll revealed.

Forty-five per cent of Daily Telegraph readers would now vote to remain in the EU, as would 44 per cent of Sunday Telegraph readers.

The title’s star weekly columnist is leading Brexiteer and former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, whose columns frequently espouse a hard Brexit, including this week when he wrote: “We are heading for a car crash Brexit under Theresa May’s Chequers plan.”

Online, 55 per cent of Telegraph readers would vote for Remain in a second referendum, a swing possibly indicating a younger demographic on the web.

The Observer and the Guardian are the most pro-Remain newspaper per their readers, the Sun on Sunday, Daily Star Sunday and Sunday Express have the most readers who would vote Leave in a second referendum.

The Daily Mirror’s readers are the most divided with a 50/50 split.

The following figures, showing how readers would vote if a second EU referendum were held today, exclude “would not vote”/”I don’t know answers”: